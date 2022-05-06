Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 May, 2022, 8:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LHBL joins hands with W&L to create a positive impact on the lives of slum dwellers

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

LHBL joins hands with W&L to create a positive impact on the lives of slum dwellers

LHBL joins hands with W&L to create a positive impact on the lives of slum dwellers

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL) a leading building material solutions provider in the country has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Water & Life (W&L) a France based Non-Government Organization (NGO)to create a positive impact on the lives of the Bhashantek slum dwellers, says a press release.
Rajesh Surana, Chief Executive Officer of LHBL and Alexia Michels, Country Director of W&L in Bangladesh signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations that took place at the corporate office of LHBL.
W&L works to ensure water access, solid waste management, sanitation, and hygiene promotion to the underprivileged people.They are now working toinstall individual sustainable water line connections for the Bhashantek slum dwellers. Under this agreement, to ensure the sustainability of the initiative LHBL will donate cement for the cementation of the Bhashantek slum walkway. This will ensure clean water supply for the slum dwellers.
Asif Bhuiyan, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and HR Director, Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, Chief Financial Officer of LHBL along with other senior officials of both the organizations were present during the signing ceremony.   


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank promotes Mahbub Alam as DMD
BRAC Bank approves 15pc dividend
IBBL achieves ISO certificate
Grameenphone gets new Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Air France-KLM Q1 losses three times lower than 2021
Lufthansa optimistic for 2022 as tourist demand bounces back
Expatriates sending remittance through bKash on the occasion of Eid
UNDP, ICT Div to launch cyber security awareness campaign


Latest News
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
Assault on tourists at Jaflong, 5 arrested
BAF family exchanges Eid greetings
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 143 cr in April
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
Death toll rises to 26 in Chinese building collapse
Two friends killed in Jashore road crash
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
Most Read News
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
France, India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities
Heavy rain, floods kills 22 in Afghanistan
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
President declares disaster in New Mexico wildfire zone
Nearly 15mln deaths associated with COVID-19: WHO
Convicted Haji Salim returns Dhaka from Bangkok
US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation
Lankan bowlers first 12 balls may pose danger to Bangladesh
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft