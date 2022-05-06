South Asia least integrated region in the world: WB

Despite massive connectivity plans and infrastructure development, South Asia remains the least integrated region in the world - just 5 per cent of its total trade takes place within the region. Greater integration and seamless connectivity could see trade increase by an estimated $44 billion, according to Cecile Fruman, director, Regional Integration and Engagement in the South Asia Region (SAR), World Bank.

"This is a region which is not well integrated in terms of connectivity. It takes 138 hours to move a truck across the border from India to Bangladesh, and there are 22 documents required and 55 signatures. So in many ways, South Asia is not well integrated," Fruman, who was visiting India, said in an interview with ThePrint.

"Intra-regional South Asian trade is only 5 per cent of the total trade, and that's only 20 per cent of what it could be, according to our estimates. So, if this were to integrate on a trade level, we could see additional trade of about $44 billion," she said.

She pointed out that in comparison, intra-regional trade is 22 per cent of total trade in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and 60 per cent in the 27-member European Union (EU).

"Greater integration is a source of growth and it's also a source for prosperity and inclusion. We see benefits in multiple areas. If we were to have more free trade agreements and seamless connectivity, we could see some of these benefits," Fruman said.

According to her, India stands only to benefit if it does more trade with east Asia, ASEAN and others, thereby making value chains "more resilient".

"There's a role for many partners to come together on this. The needs are greater in investment and infrastructure. There's a role for multilateral organisations like the World Bank and for bilateral organisations too," she added. -The Print (India)




















