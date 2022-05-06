Video
OPPO sunset selfie contest ends on May 3

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

OPPO takes pride in their latest integration of the SONY IMX709 Ultra Sensing Selfie Camera to its latest flagship OPPO F21 Pro smartphone, and to celebrate this marriage of cutting-edge camera innovations and top-notch selfie features, the brand has now launched a sunset selfie contest!
The contest encourages OPPO F21 Pro users to rejoice the joy of capturing the 'Perfect Selfie' in a perfect sunset moment. Users have to submit their best selfies to OPPO Bangladesh's designated Facebook post, at: https://www.facebook.com/OPPOBangladesh/photos/a.280710968788070/1896992433826574/ to try their luck at winning exciting prizes. Winners will enjoy exclusive goodies signed by cricket superstar Shakib Al Hasan, along with OPPO Enco W11 wireless earphones and many more items. Hashtags - #SunsetSelfie and #Challenge - are mandatory to be added while uploading the entries.
 The campaign set to run from April 15 to May 03, 2022, freshly greeted in Bangladesh on April 10, 2022, the OPPO F21 Pro handset has brought nothing short of a selfie-revolution with its incredible photography features. While maintaining a low weight and sleek looks, the device has been crafted with SONY's staggering IMX709 selfie sensor and RGBW technology.














