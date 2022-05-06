Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 May, 2022, 8:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Minister Hi-Tech Park launches showroom at Banasree

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Minister Hi-Tech Park launches showroom at Banasree

Minister Hi-Tech Park launches showroom at Banasree

Minister Hi-Tech park has launched a mega showroom in Dhaka's Banasree. FBCCI Vice-President and Minister Group Chairman M A Razzak Khan inaugurated the showroom recently, says a press release.
Also present during the inauguration were Md Rafiqul Islam Liton, General Manager, Business Development Division; Md Riaz Mahmud, General Manager, Sales and Marketing; Md Sajibul Islam, Assistant Director, Sales and Marketing (Dhaka Zone) along with other high officials from Minsiter-MyOne Group along with local business leaders and important personalities.  
With this new outlet the citizems of the capital got another Mega-Showroom. Here consumers will be able to purchase all Minister electronics, home appliance and human care products in an affordable price. The showroom will also have exciting offers for Minister products. There will be special offer and discount at the newly opened showroom for the launching.  
M A Razzak Khan, FBCCI Vice-President and Minister Group Chairman stated, "We have brought electronics and human care products of various designs with the goal to win the global market with locally produced goods. Our products have been appreciated widely among our consumers. We have opened a new showroom for the people of the capital because of this. We hope that the consumers of banasree will be able to purchase locally produced fridge, LED TV, air-conditioner, rice cooker, blender, iron, electric kettle, human care products at an affordable price".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank promotes Mahbub Alam as DMD
BRAC Bank approves 15pc dividend
IBBL achieves ISO certificate
Grameenphone gets new Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Air France-KLM Q1 losses three times lower than 2021
Lufthansa optimistic for 2022 as tourist demand bounces back
Expatriates sending remittance through bKash on the occasion of Eid
UNDP, ICT Div to launch cyber security awareness campaign


Latest News
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
Assault on tourists at Jaflong, 5 arrested
BAF family exchanges Eid greetings
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 143 cr in April
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
Death toll rises to 26 in Chinese building collapse
Two friends killed in Jashore road crash
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
Most Read News
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
France, India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities
Heavy rain, floods kills 22 in Afghanistan
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
President declares disaster in New Mexico wildfire zone
Nearly 15mln deaths associated with COVID-19: WHO
Convicted Haji Salim returns Dhaka from Bangkok
US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation
Lankan bowlers first 12 balls may pose danger to Bangladesh
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft