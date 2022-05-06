

Minister Hi-Tech Park launches showroom at Banasree

Also present during the inauguration were Md Rafiqul Islam Liton, General Manager, Business Development Division; Md Riaz Mahmud, General Manager, Sales and Marketing; Md Sajibul Islam, Assistant Director, Sales and Marketing (Dhaka Zone) along with other high officials from Minsiter-MyOne Group along with local business leaders and important personalities.

With this new outlet the citizems of the capital got another Mega-Showroom. Here consumers will be able to purchase all Minister electronics, home appliance and human care products in an affordable price. The showroom will also have exciting offers for Minister products. There will be special offer and discount at the newly opened showroom for the launching.

M A Razzak Khan, FBCCI Vice-President and Minister Group Chairman stated, "We have brought electronics and human care products of various designs with the goal to win the global market with locally produced goods. Our products have been appreciated widely among our consumers. We have opened a new showroom for the people of the capital because of this. We hope that the consumers of banasree will be able to purchase locally produced fridge, LED TV, air-conditioner, rice cooker, blender, iron, electric kettle, human care products at an affordable price".











