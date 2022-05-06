Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 May, 2022, 8:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Shareholder sues Netflix over subscriber slip

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

SAN FEANCISCO, May 5: A Netflix shareholder is seeking class action status for a lawsuit accusing the streaming television titan of not making it clear that subscriber numbers were in peril.
A disclosed drop of just 200,000 users -- less than 0.1 percent of its total customer base -- was enough to send shares plunging after Netflix announced quarterly earnings in April.
The company anticipates a much larger drop in the current quarter -- of around two million net subscribers.
The suit filed Tuesday in federal court in San Francisco accuses top executives at Netflix of not telling investors that subscriber growth was slowing due to people sharing accounts and competition ramping up in the market.
"Defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis," read the suit filed by lawyers at Glancy Prongay & Murray on behalf of a shareholder. Netflix did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Executives at the company said on an earnings call that they are focused on combating the 100 million households who watch Netflix for free thanks to shared passwords.
"When we were growing fast, it wasn't the high priority to work on," co-founder Reed Hastings admitted. "And now we're working super hard on it."
Chief operating officer Gregory Peters said Netflix wasn't trying to shut down sharing, "but we're going to ask you to pay a bit more to be able to share."
In March, Netflix put out word that it is testing charging a fee to subscribers who share their accounts with people who don't live in the same home.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank promotes Mahbub Alam as DMD
BRAC Bank approves 15pc dividend
IBBL achieves ISO certificate
Grameenphone gets new Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Air France-KLM Q1 losses three times lower than 2021
Lufthansa optimistic for 2022 as tourist demand bounces back
Expatriates sending remittance through bKash on the occasion of Eid
UNDP, ICT Div to launch cyber security awareness campaign


Latest News
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
Assault on tourists at Jaflong, 5 arrested
BAF family exchanges Eid greetings
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 143 cr in April
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
Death toll rises to 26 in Chinese building collapse
Two friends killed in Jashore road crash
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
Most Read News
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
France, India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities
Heavy rain, floods kills 22 in Afghanistan
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
President declares disaster in New Mexico wildfire zone
Nearly 15mln deaths associated with COVID-19: WHO
Convicted Haji Salim returns Dhaka from Bangkok
US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation
Lankan bowlers first 12 balls may pose danger to Bangladesh
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft