realme narzo 50, C31 now available in Bangladesh

Youth-favorite brand realme's recently launched comprehensively-upgraded smartphones realme narzo 50 and C31 are now available offline all over Bangladesh to make realme users life more dynamic and fashionable.

Users can now purchase it from any stores located around the country. with this Eid's best and only processor and display in price range the narzo 50 4GB/64GB is available only at BDT 16,499. Alongside, with stylish design realme C31 is priced at BDT 12990 only, says a press release.

realme is offering a leap-forward experience to its customers. Both the smartphones will be available in Daraz in during flash sale on https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_6j5tR

narzo 50 is the latest phone from realme's narzo series for the gaming aficionados. It is the only phone in the market with Helio G96 processor and 120hz refresh rate at this price.

This phone also features a 5000mAh massive battery for hours of uninterrupted usage and gaming. If the device runs out of power, with the help of its 33W Dart Charge, the users can charge this phone from 0% to 100% battery in just 70 minutes. Besides, realme narzo 50 comes with a 50MP AI triple camera setup, ensuring that the users can capture crisp photos.

On the other hand, realme C31 features an excellent design and is the most stylish entry-level smartphone. Combining a visual experience with a comfortable feel, the phone comes with a new Dynamic Texture design as thin as 8.4mm.

Alongside a large 6.5-inch HD+ display, the smartphone will give a phenomenal performance to the youth as it is facilitated with the powerful Unisoc T612 for the tiger series.







