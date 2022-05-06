Walton launches budget smartphone GH11

Bangladeshi handset maker Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has launched its new affordable smartphone 'Primo GH11'. The attractively designed phone has many attractive features including large V-notch display, triple rear cameras, powerful RAM, ROM and battery, Android 12 operating system etc.

Considering the configurations and price, the Primo GH11 has been recognized as the 'Budget Boss' smartphone by tech lovers, says a press release.

The design and configurations of the smartphone have been set considering the demand and affordability of entry-level customers. Though the price of the smartphone is Tk. 9,099 but customers are getting the device at only Tk. 7,599. The smartphone is available with three different colors of grass green, night blue and grey blue. Customers will get instant replacement warranty for 30 days for the phone along with one-year regular service warranty.

The new device features a 6.52 inch V-Notch HD+ IPS display with 1600X720 pixel screen resolutions. It sports a 2.0 GHz Helio A22 SoC ARM Cortex-A53 processor, PowerVR Rogue GE8300 GPU, Android 12 (Go Edition), 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB) and 4,200 mAh high capacity li-polymer battery.

Primo GH11 features AI triple rear auto focus cameras with LED flash. The main camera of the device is 13MP with 1/3.06" large sensor for sharp and colorful photos. The device sports another 5MP front facing selfie camera. Some attractive camera features are 5p lens, normal mode, pro mode, panorama, time lapse, beauty, AR sticker, portrait, filter, QR code, face detection, digital zoom, touch focus, self-timer, volume capture, smile capture, mirror reflection, facial information etc.

The dual 4G VoLTE supported phone has many other features including face unlock, fingerprint sensor, separate slot for micro SD card, OTA, OTG, full HD video playback, screen record, smart controls, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, WLAN hotspot, GPS with A-GPS, accelerometer (3D), light (brightness), proximity etc.


















