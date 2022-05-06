Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 May, 2022, 8:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ShareTrip sponsors Shakhawat Sohel on the Asian Development Tour

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Business Desk

ShareTrip sponsors Shakhawat Sohel on the Asian Development Tour

ShareTrip sponsors Shakhawat Sohel on the Asian Development Tour

The largest leading online travel platform ShareTrip sponsored renowned golf player Shakhawat Hossain Sohel on the Asian Development Tour. Taking place from May 3 to May 20, 2022, in Phuket, Thailand, Shakhawat Hossain Sohel is representing Bangladesh on a global platform, says a press release.
For the first time since the pandemic, a tournament has been arranged for professional golfers in Phuket, Thailand, this year. The tournament consists of four competitions - Laguna Phuket Challenge, Laguna Phuket Cup, Blue Canyon Classic, and Blue Canyon Open, taking place from May 3 to May 20, 2022.
This time, ShareTrip are sponsoring Shakhawat Hossain Sohel during the tournaments, who is among the top three professional golfers in the country.
About the sponsorship, Shakhawat Hossain Sohel, said, "My heart swells with pride as I embark on the journey of the Asian Development Tour in hopes of representing my country on an international platform. I am grateful to ShareTrip for the sponsorship during this tour. I hope to give my very best throughout the tournaments and make Bangladesh proud!"
This is the first time ShareTrip is associating itself with the sport of golf. Previously, ShareTrip sponsored multiple cricket matches, including teams from BPL, and now with this new sponsorship, the leading travel service provider is offering so much more than comprehensive travel solutions.












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank promotes Mahbub Alam as DMD
BRAC Bank approves 15pc dividend
IBBL achieves ISO certificate
Grameenphone gets new Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Air France-KLM Q1 losses three times lower than 2021
Lufthansa optimistic for 2022 as tourist demand bounces back
Expatriates sending remittance through bKash on the occasion of Eid
UNDP, ICT Div to launch cyber security awareness campaign


Latest News
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
Assault on tourists at Jaflong, 5 arrested
BAF family exchanges Eid greetings
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 143 cr in April
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
Death toll rises to 26 in Chinese building collapse
Two friends killed in Jashore road crash
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
Most Read News
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
France, India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities
Heavy rain, floods kills 22 in Afghanistan
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
President declares disaster in New Mexico wildfire zone
Nearly 15mln deaths associated with COVID-19: WHO
Convicted Haji Salim returns Dhaka from Bangkok
US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation
Lankan bowlers first 12 balls may pose danger to Bangladesh
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft