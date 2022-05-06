

ShareTrip sponsors Shakhawat Sohel on the Asian Development Tour

For the first time since the pandemic, a tournament has been arranged for professional golfers in Phuket, Thailand, this year. The tournament consists of four competitions - Laguna Phuket Challenge, Laguna Phuket Cup, Blue Canyon Classic, and Blue Canyon Open, taking place from May 3 to May 20, 2022.

This time, ShareTrip are sponsoring Shakhawat Hossain Sohel during the tournaments, who is among the top three professional golfers in the country.

About the sponsorship, Shakhawat Hossain Sohel, said, "My heart swells with pride as I embark on the journey of the Asian Development Tour in hopes of representing my country on an international platform. I am grateful to ShareTrip for the sponsorship during this tour. I hope to give my very best throughout the tournaments and make Bangladesh proud!"

This is the first time ShareTrip is associating itself with the sport of golf. Previously, ShareTrip sponsored multiple cricket matches, including teams from BPL, and now with this new sponsorship, the leading travel service provider is offering so much more than comprehensive travel solutions.





















