Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 May, 2022, 8:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China’s Covid rules batter business confidence: EU Chamber

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

BEIJING, May 5: China's strict zero-Covid policy has led to a plunge in confidence among European companies operating in the country as supply chains are tangled, revenue projections fall and staff leave, according to a business group survey released Thursday.
Beijing remains wedded to its strategy of stamping out coronavirus clusters with targeted lockdowns and mass testing, even as the fast-spreading Omicron variant makes this increasingly difficult.
But the European Chamber of Commerce said in a report that the strict containment measures in dozens of Chinese cities, including the biggest Shanghai, had caused "disruption on an epic scale".
"While the war (in Ukraine) has had an impact on European businesses operating in China, Covid-19 presents a far more immediate challenge and has caused a considerable drop in business confidence," the Chamber added.
Its survey of more than 370 members was conducted in late April.
Nearly a quarter of respondents are now considering moving current or planned investments in China to other markets -- more than doubling from two months ago.
Almost 60 percent of respondents decreased their revenue projections for this year, while around a third saw a drop in staffing, results showed.
Most companies also reported a negative hit on supply chains, with struggles accessing raw materials and components, or to deliver finished products.
"The Chinese market has lost a considerable amount of allure for many respondents," the report said, adding that Covid measures have made it less attractive for investment.
The Chamber said a vast majority of firms surveyed agreed with proposals to focus more on vaccinating China's entire population, allowing positive cases with no or mild symptoms to quarantine at home, and allowing mRNA vaccines to be used.
Businesses are also being bogged down by the war in Ukraine, according to the survey, with the disruption of logistics to and from Europe.
Rail freight is no longer an option and aircraft need to circumvent Russian and Ukrainian airspace -- increasing distance and costs.
And "the susceptibility of operations to future shocks must be weighed, in particular the prospect of a deterioration in EU-China relations", said the report.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank promotes Mahbub Alam as DMD
BRAC Bank approves 15pc dividend
IBBL achieves ISO certificate
Grameenphone gets new Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Air France-KLM Q1 losses three times lower than 2021
Lufthansa optimistic for 2022 as tourist demand bounces back
Expatriates sending remittance through bKash on the occasion of Eid
UNDP, ICT Div to launch cyber security awareness campaign


Latest News
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
Assault on tourists at Jaflong, 5 arrested
BAF family exchanges Eid greetings
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 143 cr in April
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
Death toll rises to 26 in Chinese building collapse
Two friends killed in Jashore road crash
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
Most Read News
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
France, India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities
Heavy rain, floods kills 22 in Afghanistan
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
President declares disaster in New Mexico wildfire zone
Nearly 15mln deaths associated with COVID-19: WHO
Convicted Haji Salim returns Dhaka from Bangkok
US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation
Lankan bowlers first 12 balls may pose danger to Bangladesh
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft