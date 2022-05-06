BD forms probe body over ship sinking at Kolkata port

A three member investigation committee has been formed by the Department of Shipping, Bangladesh to probe into the sinking of Bangladesh flagged vessel MV Marintrust-1 at Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port, Kolkata.

The committee will visit the place of the incident to investigate the matter, according to a letter written to Indian Department of Shipping recently.

The vessel was operated under Coastal Shipping Agreement.

The vessel is being taken over by Hull and Machinery insurer after the incident and now the crew member (15 members) are staying at a lodge arranged by the local agent of the vessel.

UNB adds: Department of Shipping, Bangladesh desires safe repatriation of the crew members of Marintrust-1 and requested the Indian side to facilitate repatriation as soon as possible as per the Coastal Shipping Agreement.

The preliminary enquiry revealed that the accident took place due to the unplanned loading of cargo by the ship's staff, according officials of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata

The incident took place on March 24 and since then the owner has not bothered to visit the port to secure the vessel.

Container vessel MV MarineTrust-01 destined to Chittagong Port from Netaji Subhas Dock (NSD) of SMP Kolkata listed heavily at berth No 05 of NSD and took into water after completion of loading of containers.

The salvage operation was handled over to a salvor by the owner not recognised by H&M insurance or P&I insurance. Now the salvor has discontinued the operation and the owner had declared the vessel abandoned in sunken condition.

The 15 crew members of the vessel have been taken care of and safely kept at Marine Club.

Now the vessel abandoned by the owner, the port or P&I club will have to take the responsibility for the re-floatation of the Vessel and restoration of the berth.

Once the vessel is refloated they will be required for service and watch keeping duties.

The H&M insurer has declined to declare the vessel total loss now so technically the owners are not absolved of their responsibility to Salvage the vessel.

The crew is aware of the vessel and their services will be required once the salvage operation start. Thus their presence is needed, said SMP Kolkata.





















