Kishoreganj district AL president Kamrul Ahsan passes away

Kishoreganj district Awami League (AL) president and heroic freedom fighter Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shahjahan passed away this morning at the age of 65.





He is survived by his wife, six sons, relatives and numerous of admirers to mourn his death.





As he suddenly became sick, he was admitted to Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital in Kishoreganj around 12:30 pm on Sunday. Later, he died on the way to Dhaka this morning.





Kamrul Ahsan was the chairman of Mithamin Upazila Parishad from 2009 to 2013. While serving as the acting president of the district Awami League, he was elected as president of district Awami League at the conference held on 19 February 2016.





Awami League General Secretary and Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader expressed deep shock at his death.



