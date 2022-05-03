Video
Home Countryside

1 beaten to death, 2 injured in Bogura

Published : Monday, 2 May, 2022 at 11:03 PM  Count : 396
Observer Online Desk

A 35-year-old garment worker was beaten to death in Bogura’s Dhunat upazila on Sunday night.

Deceased Jhaloki Begum, wife of Mohan Akand, was tied up and beaten at their house in Gowahori (Pagla Ber) village under Gosaibari union of the upazila.

It was learned that Mohan Akand has six brothers. Two of his brothers – Nazrul and Kamrul had a dispute with Mohan’s family since the last UP election.    

On Sunday, the duo threatened Mohan to evict his family from the village which led to a tussle. At around 9 pm followers of Nazrul and Kamrul tied up Jhaloki to a pole and beat her indiscriminately, said locals.

Seriously injured Jhaloki was taken to Dhunat Upazila Hospital and later to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

Her son Milon Akand and brother-in-law Mizanur Akand were injured during the attack. Among them Mizanur's condition was critical, locals said.

Dhunat Police Station OC Kripa Sindhu Bala said, those involved with the incident would be identified and arrested soon.

 


