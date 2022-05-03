4 killed in Awami League’s factional clash in Kushtia At least four people were killed and 20 injured in a clash between two factions of the Awami League in Kushtia district town over establishing supremacy on Monday .





The deceased were identified as Kashem Ali, 50, Laltu Mandal, 30, Rahim Malitha, 50, and Matiar Mandal, 40, residents of Asthanagar village.





The incident took place in Asthanagar village of Jhaudia union of Sadar upazila in the afternoon.





Kushtia Superintendent of Police Khairul Alam confirmed the deaths of four people.





According to police and locals, the clash took place between supporters of Jhaudia Union unit Awami League president Keramat Ullah and former Awami League-backed UP member Fazlur Rahman.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Islamic University Police Station Mostafizur Rahman Ratan said that Keramat Ullah and Fazlu Mandal had been at loggerheads for a long time over establishing supremacy in the area.





Supporters of both groups equipped with lethal weapons locked in a clash at around 5 pm, leaving four people dead and 20 injured, he added.





Police have recovered the bodies and kept at Kushtia Sadar Hospital morgue.





Locals said of the deceased, three were supporters of Fazlu Mandal and one was a supporter of Keramat Ullah. The critically injured have been admitted to Kushtia General Hospital.





Sadar Upazila unit Awami League President ASM Akhtaruzzaman Masum said that the clashes took place in Jhaudia area due to long-standing social conflict.





This is not a factional conflict, he said.





Mostafizur Rahman said police are conducting operations to arrest those involved in the clash.





Additional police have been deployed in the area to avoid further clashes, he added.





GY



