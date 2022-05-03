

Prity’s family gets Tk 20 lakh as PM’s grant

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given a grant of Taka 20 lakh to the family of college student Samia Afnan Jamal Prity who was shot dead by miscreants in the capital’s Shahjanpur area on March 24 last.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant and Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua handed over the check to Prity’s father Mohammad Jamal Uddin at the AL President’s Dhanmondi political office in the capital, BSS reports.



The grant has been given as a family savings certificate.



Biplab Barua said 35,000 individuals and institutions were given Taka 1,121 crore as assistances from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund from 2019 to current year.



Taka 140 crore was given in 2019 as assistance, Tk 580 crore in 2020, Tk 324 in 2021 and Tk 75 crore has been given so far in 2022.



Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and Dhaka City South AL Office Secretary Riaz Uddin were present on the occasion, among others.



Former general secretary of the Awami League’s Motijheel unit Jahidul Islam Tipu, 55, was shot dead in the capital’s Shahjahanpur on the night of March 24.



A 22-year-old college student, Samia Afnan Prity, also died in the attack after a stray bullet hit her.



