

Railway Minister expresses satisfaction over Eid journey on train

The Minister of Railways Nurul Islam has expressed satisfaction over the fact that passengers could reach their destination on time and comfortably as they did not suffer during this year's Eid journey.

Eid journey was the most comfortable and safe for the passengers in the last few years," he said.



''There was no rush of passengers to get on the train...The passengers did not suffer any inconvenience while getting their seats," he added.



Due to several landmark steps taken by the Ministry of Railways, it has been possible to make this year's Eid journey smooth and safe.



Apart from this, separate coaches for women and physically challenged people have been added to each train.



The minister hoped that the same service would be provided to the passengers during their return journey, BSS reports.



