Five Eid congregations to be held at Baitul Mukarram mosque A total of five Eid congregations (Jamaat) will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital in phases on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims, like every year.

The first congregation will be held at 7 am led by the national mosque's senior Pesh Imam Mufti Mizanur Rahman, said a press release of Islamic Foundation on Monday.

The national mosque's Pesh Imam Mufti Muhibbullahil Baki Nadvi will lead the second congregation at 8 am while the third congregation (Jamaat) will be held at 9 am to be conducted by Dr Maulana Abu Saleh Parwary of Islamic Foundation.

National mosque's pesh-imam Hafez Maulana Ehsanul Haque and pesh-imam

Maulana Muhiuddin Qushem will lead the fourth and fifth Eid jamaat at 10 am and 10:45 am respectively.