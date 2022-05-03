Video
Tuesday, 3 May, 2022
Five Eid congregations to be held at Baitul Mukarram mosque

Published : Monday, 2 May, 2022 at 8:31 PM  Count : 257
Observer Online Desk

A total of five Eid congregations (Jamaat) will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital in phases on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims, like every year.
 
The first congregation will be held at 7 am led by the national mosque's senior Pesh Imam Mufti Mizanur Rahman, said a press release of Islamic Foundation on Monday.
 
The national mosque's Pesh Imam Mufti Muhibbullahil Baki Nadvi will lead the second congregation at 8 am while the third congregation (Jamaat) will be held at 9 am to be conducted by Dr Maulana Abu Saleh Parwary of Islamic Foundation.
 
National mosque's pesh-imam Hafez Maulana Ehsanul Haque and pesh-imam 
Maulana Muhiuddin Qushem will lead the fourth and fifth Eid jamaat at 10 am and 10:45 am respectively.
 
If any Imam is absent in the five Jamaats, Maulana Mohammad Abdullah will act as the alternative Imam.
 


