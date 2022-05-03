Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 May, 2022, 11:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Chinese ambassador greets Bangladeshis, wishes for global peace

Published : Monday, 2 May, 2022 at 8:14 PM  Count : 247
Observer Online Desk

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has greeted Bangladeshis on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr which will be celebrated on Tuesday. 

"Time flies. This is the third Eid-ul-Fitr since the outbreak of pandemic, which has changed the world and our lives in many ways. Fortunately, the situation is getting better now," he said in a video message. 

Ambassador Jiming said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently mentioned that Bangladesh has successfully controlled the pandemic and is able to continue the development trend of Bangladesh despite facing the corona.

"It makes me so inspiring and I’m proud to say that China made due contributions to this great achievement of yours," he said.

Besides the pandemic, Ambassador Jiming said, the world is still facing instabilities and risks. 

"To overcome such challenges, the Chinese President Xi Jinping recently proposed a Global Security Initiative and emphasizing the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and work together to maintain world peace and security," he said, hoping that this vision will lead the world to a safe and harmonious future.

In his video message addressed to Bangladeshi brothers and sisters, the Ambassador said, "On behalf of the Chinese Embassy and myself, I would like to extend mywarmest greetings and best wishes to you all. Eid Mubarak!"

"May joy and health be with you and your families forever," he said extending to his sincerest wishes to his Bangladeshi brothers and sisters again. 

UNB/GY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hasina greets Freedom Fighters on Eid
President offers Eid prayers at Bangabhaban
Celebrate Eid by maintaining health rules: President
Eid-ul-Fitr today
Convicted Haji Salim leaves Dhaka
Kishoreganj district AL president Kamrul Ahsan passes away
Overcrowded capital empties out before Eid
4 killed in Awami League’s factional clash in Kushtia


Latest News
Hasina greets Freedom Fighters on Eid
President offers Eid prayers at Bangabhaban
Celebrate Eid by maintaining health rules: President
Bike rider dies falling off bridge
Teenage boy drowns in Bhola pond
Eid-ul-Fitr today
EU shores up defence against Russia energy threats
Convicted Haji Salim leaves Dhaka
Kishoreganj district AL president Kamrul Ahsan passes away
Overcrowded capital empties out before Eid
Most Read News
Denmark says Russian plane breaches airspace
More evacuation efforts needed - Ukraine official
Explosions in Belgorod, no casualties: Governor
Barcelona see off Mallorca to retake second in La Liga
Hundreds of Muslims perform Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Makkah and Madinah
Russia not seeking to end Ukraine war by May 9: FM
Mariupol civilians evacuated from steelworks bunker
EU energy ministers hold crisis talks after Russian gas cuts
No COVID-19 death reported in 24 hours, 10 new cases
Iran's top commander warns U.S. away from Gulf
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft