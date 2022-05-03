Chinese ambassador greets Bangladeshis, wishes for global peace

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has greeted Bangladeshis on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr which will be celebrated on Tuesday.





"Time flies. This is the third Eid-ul-Fitr since the outbreak of pandemic, which has changed the world and our lives in many ways. Fortunately, the situation is getting better now," he said in a video message.





Ambassador Jiming said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently mentioned that Bangladesh has successfully controlled the pandemic and is able to continue the development trend of Bangladesh despite facing the corona.





"It makes me so inspiring and I’m proud to say that China made due contributions to this great achievement of yours," he said.





Besides the pandemic, Ambassador Jiming said, the world is still facing instabilities and risks.





"To overcome such challenges, the Chinese President Xi Jinping recently proposed a Global Security Initiative and emphasizing the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and work together to maintain world peace and security," he said, hoping that this vision will lead the world to a safe and harmonious future.





In his video message addressed to Bangladeshi brothers and sisters, the Ambassador said, "On behalf of the Chinese Embassy and myself, I would like to extend mywarmest greetings and best wishes to you all. Eid Mubarak!"





"May joy and health be with you and your families forever," he said extending to his sincerest wishes to his Bangladeshi brothers and sisters again.



