Tuesday, 3 May, 2022, 11:37 AM
Published : Monday, 2 May, 2022 at 7:53 PM  Count : 261
Observer Online Desk

Discovery at Koilashtila: 17-19 MMCFD gas from May 10

Authorities have confirmed discovery of about 20 million cubic feet of gas per day (MMCFD) at the Koilashtika Gas field in the country. 

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid announced the discovery through his facebook status on May 2. 

“I like to share a good news regarding gas supply just before the Eid. Our state-owned Sylhet Gas Field Limited (SGFL) has discovered about 2 crore (20 million) cubic feet gas (per day)” he said in his status.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources in press release said the SGFL has informed that it will be possible to supply between 17-19 MMCFD gas to the national grid from May 10. 

A discovery of about 17-19 MMCFD gas and 187 barrel of condensates has been confirmed through a work-over process by logging, perfection and testing in the lower gas sand zone of the Koilashtila gas field. 

It is expected that the current zone of the gas field will continue gas production for next several years, the ministry said adding, the remaining recoverable gas reserves in the Koilashtila field is 758 billion cubic feet (BCF) which could be gradually produced through different wells. 

Nasrul Hamid has said that the gas exploration activities have been increased while initiatives have been taken to conduct both horizontal and vertical drillings. 

It will yield more results if deep drillings are possible to conduct, he added.
The Koilashtila gas field is one of the five gas fields which was purchased by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.

So far seven wells have been drilled in the Koilashtila gas field of which 2 are now producing about 29 MMCFD gas, Nasrul said.

UNB/GY


