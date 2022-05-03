Old man killed in Kurigram road accident

An elderly man was killed in a road accident at Nageshwari upazila in Kurigram district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kashem Sheikh, 60, a resident of Mollapara village under Kedar union in the upazila.Kedar UP chairman AKM Wazedul Kabir Rashed said a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit a motorcycle in Army crossing area in the evening, leaving the motorcyclist Kashem seriously injured.Locals rescued him and took him to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor referred him to Kurigram Sadar Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.Kashem succumbed to his injuries on the way to the referred hospital.Kochakata Police Station officer in-charge Zahedul Islam said police recovered the body.