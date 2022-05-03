Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 May, 2022, 11:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Old man killed in Kurigram road accident

Published : Monday, 2 May, 2022 at 7:42 PM  Count : 346
Upazila Representative

Old man killed in Kurigram road accident

Old man killed in Kurigram road accident


An elderly man was killed in a road accident at Nageshwari upazila in Kurigram district on Sunday evening.


The deceased was identified as Abul Kashem Sheikh, 60, a resident of Mollapara village under Kedar union in the upazila.

Kedar UP chairman AKM Wazedul Kabir Rashed said a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit a motorcycle in Army crossing area in the evening, leaving the motorcyclist Kashem seriously injured.

Locals rescued him and took him to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor referred him to Kurigram Sadar Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.

Kashem succumbed to his injuries on the way to the referred hospital.

Kochakata Police Station officer in-charge Zahedul Islam said police recovered the body.

KSB/EUM


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bike rider dies falling off bridge
Teenage boy drowns in Bhola pond
1 beaten to death, 2 injured in Bogura
Old man killed in Kurigram road accident
Old woman electrocuted in Sirajganj
Drug peddler held with hemp in Joypurhat
Akhaura port to remain shut for 3-day
Fire at spinning mills in Narayanganj, Narsingdhi


Latest News
Hasina greets Freedom Fighters on Eid
President offers Eid prayers at Bangabhaban
Celebrate Eid by maintaining health rules: President
Bike rider dies falling off bridge
Teenage boy drowns in Bhola pond
Eid-ul-Fitr today
EU shores up defence against Russia energy threats
Convicted Haji Salim leaves Dhaka
Kishoreganj district AL president Kamrul Ahsan passes away
Overcrowded capital empties out before Eid
Most Read News
Denmark says Russian plane breaches airspace
More evacuation efforts needed - Ukraine official
Explosions in Belgorod, no casualties: Governor
Barcelona see off Mallorca to retake second in La Liga
Hundreds of Muslims perform Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Makkah and Madinah
Russia not seeking to end Ukraine war by May 9: FM
Mariupol civilians evacuated from steelworks bunker
EU energy ministers hold crisis talks after Russian gas cuts
No COVID-19 death reported in 24 hours, 10 new cases
Iran's top commander warns U.S. away from Gulf
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft