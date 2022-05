Old woman electrocuted in Sirajganj

An elderly woman was electrocuted at Chauhali upazila in Sirajganj district on Monday.

The deceased was Rahima Khatun, 60, wife of late Abdul Matin, a resident of West Kodalia village under Khaspukuria union in the upazila.Police said Rahima came in contact with an electric wire while cutting down a banana tree this morning, leaving her dead on the spot.Chauhali Police Station officer in-charge Harun ar-Rashid said police recovered the body.AB/EUM