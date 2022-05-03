Video
Tuesday, 3 May, 2022
No room for miscreants in AL: Hasan

Published : Monday, 2 May, 2022 at 7:00 PM  Count : 494
Observer Online Desk

Condemning the attack on Awami League leader Jiten Guha, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said there is no room for miscreants, who assault dedicated leaders of the party.

“The attack on Awami League leader Jiten Guha is a very condemnable and repulsive act. And the miscreants, who assault the dedicated leaders using the name of the party have no place in Awami League,” he said. 

The minister told the reporters after visiting injured Jiten Guha, former president of AL Haidgaon Union Parishad unit in Patiya upazila of the district, at Chattogram Medical College Hospital. 

Jiten was assaulted by miscreants at Brahmanghata of the union parishad on Friday last.

The minister enquired about the treatment of Jiten, BSS reports.

Hasan said Haidgaon UP chairman Jashim, who led the attack, was expelled from the party earlier as he was a rival candidate in the UP polls. He was already arrested and other criminals will also be arrested soon, he said. 

He said Jiten is a tested and dedicated leader and he was former president of the union parishad.

The attack on him is  a very condemnable and repulsive act, he added. 

The criminals who attacked him has been expelled from the party, he said, adding, “I’m expressing my deep condemn of the incident and all leaders and activists of my party are with Jiten Guha. The culprits will be brought to book.” 

AL deputy publicity secretary Aminul Islam Amin, AL Chattogram North district unit president and Zila Parishad administrator MA Salam, AL south district unit general secretary Mafizur Rahman, organising secretary Pradip Das, Krishak League South district unit general secretary Shafiqul Islma, AL Patiya upazila president AKM Samsuddin, general secretary Professor Harunur Rashid, AL Ranguniya upazila leaders Gias Uddin Khan Swapan, Sheikh Farid Chowdhury and Kawsar Nur Litan, among others, were present. 

