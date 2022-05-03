No COVID-19 death reported in 24 hours, 10 new cases Bangladesh on Monday reported zero Covid-19 death in the past 24 hours while it recorded 10 coronavirus positive cases during the same period.





"Bangladesh reported 0.40 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 2,477 samples were tested in the last 24 hours," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.





During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is nine while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.





The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,127 people and infected 19,52,726, so far, the statement added.





The recovery count rose to 18,96,001 after another 304 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.





From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.10 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.49 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.



