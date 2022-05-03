Video
Home Countryside

Drug peddler held with hemp in Joypurhat

Published : Monday, 2 May, 2022 at 5:30 PM  Count : 270
Observer Correspondent

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday arrested a drug peddler along with hemp at Sadar upazila in Joypurhat district.


The arrested man is Imran Hossain Suji, 30, a resident of Paikor Daria village in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-5 conducted a drive in Dogachi area at afternoon and arrested the man, said Joypurhat Camp company vice-captain Md Masud Rana.

He said some 31 kilograms of hemp were seized from his possession.

During the initial interrogation, Imran admitted that he was supplying hemp to drug peddlers of different regions in the district.

A case was filed against him under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station in this regard, the RAB official added.

SIS/EUM


