Tuesday, 3 May, 2022, 11:36 AM
Eid journey more comfortable than ever before: Quader

Published : Monday, 2 May, 2022 at 5:26 PM  Count : 236
Observer Online Desk

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said this year’s Eid journey of home-goers are more comfortable than ever before.

He said this at a press conference at his official residence in Dhaka, BSS reports.

About BNP leaders remarks that Eid journey was not comfortable this time, Quader said as the people didn’t suffer during Eid journey this year, BNP is getting hurt and suffering from jealousy.   

Many people had apprehension that the people might have to face huge suffering on highways during Eid journey, he mentioned.

At the directives and monitoring of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and sincere efforts and cooperation of all concerned made this year’s Eid journey more comfortable than ever before washing away all apprehensions, he said.

The minister extended thanks and gratitude to all officials and employees of the ministry, engineers of Department of Roads and Highways, leaders of transport owners and workers’ associations, law enforcement agencies, administration and journalists for making their utmost efforts in making the Eid journey comfortable.

Quader also assured that the return journey of Eid holidaymakers will also be comfortable.

He urged all concerned including leaders of transport owners and workers to make their efforts in operating vehicles on roads and highways with maintaining discipline and remain cautious at highest level to avert any kind of accidents.
 


