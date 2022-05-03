Video
Tuesday, 3 May, 2022
Hundreds of Muslims perform Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Makkah and Madinah

Published : Monday, 2 May, 2022
Observer Online Desk

Hundreds of Muslims gathered in Makkah and Madinah to perform the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in the early hours of Monday morning, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In Makkah’s Grand Mosque, Imam Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid led the prayer. 

The Eid prayer at the Prophet’s Holy Mosque in Madinah was attended by Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Madinah Region; and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Deputy Governor of Madinah Region. 

