

President to offer Eid prayers at Bangabhaban Tuesday

President M Abdul Hamid will offer the Eid prayers along with his family members and some officials at the Bangabhaban Durbar Hall in the capital on Tuesday morning.

“The Eid jamaat (congregation) at the Bangabhaban will be held at 9:30 am”, president's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin said, BSS reports.



The president will say the prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims, at the Presidential Palace maintaining health rules and social distancing due to the Covid-19.



Usually, the president attends the traditional Eid prayers in capital's National Eidgah Maidan but like the last two years, the programme has been scrapped due to the recent rise of the lethal virus outbreak in some countries across the world.



After the prayers, Abdul Hamid will convey his Eid greetings to the countrymen through media at the Credential Hall of the Bangabhaban.



Later, he will spend his time with his family members at Bangabhaban.



No ceremonial greetings with serving delicious food items in presence of country’s distinguished personalities and foreign diplomats or guests will take place, the Bangabhaban spokesman added.



