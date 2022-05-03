Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 May, 2022, 11:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil propels Saudi GDP growth to near 10% in first quarter

Published : Monday, 2 May, 2022 at 4:06 PM  Count : 519
Observer Online Desk

Oil propels Saudi GDP growth to near 10% in first quarter

Oil propels Saudi GDP growth to near 10% in first quarter



Saudi Arabia reported its fastest economic growth rate in a decade Sunday, as a booming oil sector fuelled a 9.6 percent rise in the first quarter over the same period of 2021.

The preliminary results come after the world's biggest oil exporter resisted US entreaties to raise output in an attempt to rein in prices that have spiked since the Ukraine war began, reports AFP.

"Oil activities led the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Saudi Arabia to achieve the highest growth rate in [the] last 10 years," the Saudi statistics authority said in initial estimates published online.

Growth in the oil sector reached 20.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while the non-oil sector expanded 3.7 percent year-on-year, it said.

The agency noted that data for the quarter was "still incomplete" and could be revised.

The Ukraine war and the resulting rise in crude prices has been a boon to oil-producing states like Saudi Arabia, whose GDP is expected to grow by 7.6 percent in 2022, the International Monetary Fund said last week.

As the war in Ukraine got underway, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates stressed their commitment to the OPEC+ oil alliance, which Riyadh and Moscow lead, underscoring Riyadh's and Abu Dhabi's increasing independence from long-standing ally Washington.

Last month, ratings agency Fitch predicted that the kingdom would record a budget surplus in 2022 for the first time since 2013.

But Fitch noted that, despite efforts to diversify the economy, Saudi Arabia's oil dependence "remains high", accounting for more than 60 percent of total budget revenues.

TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil propels Saudi GDP growth to near 10% in first quarter
Suez Canal records record monthly revenue in April
Sunflower oil ‘vanishes’ as Ukraine war grinds on
India seizes $725m assets of Xiaomi over illegal remittances
Remittance inflow rises ahead of Eid
FBCCI chief condoles Muhith's demise
Mobile operators launch unlimited data packages valid for one year
Nagad's single-day transaction reaches record Tk 953cr


Latest News
Hasina greets Freedom Fighters on Eid
President offers Eid prayers at Bangabhaban
Celebrate Eid by maintaining health rules: President
Bike rider dies falling off bridge
Teenage boy drowns in Bhola pond
Eid-ul-Fitr today
EU shores up defence against Russia energy threats
Convicted Haji Salim leaves Dhaka
Kishoreganj district AL president Kamrul Ahsan passes away
Overcrowded capital empties out before Eid
Most Read News
Denmark says Russian plane breaches airspace
More evacuation efforts needed - Ukraine official
Explosions in Belgorod, no casualties: Governor
Barcelona see off Mallorca to retake second in La Liga
Hundreds of Muslims perform Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Makkah and Madinah
Russia not seeking to end Ukraine war by May 9: FM
Mariupol civilians evacuated from steelworks bunker
EU energy ministers hold crisis talks after Russian gas cuts
No COVID-19 death reported in 24 hours, 10 new cases
Iran's top commander warns U.S. away from Gulf
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft