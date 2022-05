Akhaura port to remain shut for 3-day







The import and export activities of Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria district will remain suspended for three days from May 2 ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

General Secretary of the Akhaura Land Port Importers and Exporters Association Md Shafiqul Islam said the activities of the land port was also suspended on May Day, Sunday (May 1).





The regular activities of the land port will start from May 5.