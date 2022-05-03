

28 held in anti-drug drives in city



Police conducted anti-drugs drives in different areas of the city in last 24 hours as of 6:00am on Monday and arrested them for consuming and selling drugs, DMP media and public relations department confirmed.



During the drive, 5,630 Yaba tablets, 17 grams of heroin, 3.550 kilograms of hemp and 1,128 beer cans were recovered from their possessions.



A total of 22 cases were filed with the police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act, he added.



ASH

