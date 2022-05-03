

Fire at spinning mills in Narayanganj, Narsingdhi

Fire broke out at two separate spinning mills in Narayanganj and Narsingdhi on Monday, the fire department said this morning.



In Narayanganj the fire was reported in the morning at Mita Spinning Mills in Bhulta area of Gawsia.



On information, five firefighting units rushed to the spot around 8:30am and doused the blaze after frantic effort.



In Narsingdhi, the fire broke out at Joj Mia Group Spinning Mills at Baganbari of Madhabdi upazila on Monday morning.



Five firefighting units rushed to the spot at 9:15am and extinguished the fire around 11:45 am.



In both incidents, no casualties were reported immediately.



