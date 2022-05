The deceased were Chandi Akhter, 13, and Sayma Akhter, 11, residents of Talashpur.

Rupganj Police Station inspector Humayun Kabir confirmed the news on Sunday night.





He said the girls drowned when they were bathing on Sunday afternoon. Later, locals rescued them and rushed the sisters to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctors declared the duo dead.





TF



