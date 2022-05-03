

Several villages celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in line with Saudi Arabia

People of several villages in the country, including Moulvibazar, Noakhali, Sirajganj, Dinajpur, Chandpur, Bagherhat, Lakshmipur, Barisal, Barguna, Narayanganj, Faridpur, Bhola, Mymensing districts are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday in line with the celebration in Saudi Arabia.



More than a hundred families in Moulvibazar are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday in conformity with Saudi Arabia.



The main congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr was held in Ahmed Shabista House in the district circuit house area at 7:00 am.



Maulana Abdul Maufik Chowdhury, pir of Ujandi, led the Eid Jamat, our local correspondent reports.



In Dinajpur, some 44 eid jamaats were held in five upazilas of the district. The main congregation was held in Charubabu intersection party center in the district town at 9 am.



Residents of four villages in Noakahli district are also celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today in conformity with Saudi Arabia.



In Chandpur, residents of 40 villages are also celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today in line with the celebration in Saudi Arabia.



The main congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr was held on the Shadra Darbar Sharif Madrasa premises at 9 am.



Besides, residents of several villages including Sirajganj, Bagherhat, Lakshmipur, Barisal, Barguna, Narayanganj, Faridpur, Bhola, and Mymensing districts are also celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday in line with the celebration in Saudi Arabia.



