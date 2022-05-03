Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 May, 2022, 11:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Several villages celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in line with Saudi Arabia

Published : Monday, 2 May, 2022 at 3:22 PM  Count : 232
Observer Correspondent

Several villages celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in line with Saudi Arabia

Several villages celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in line with Saudi Arabia


People of several villages in the country, including Moulvibazar, Noakhali, Sirajganj, Dinajpur, Chandpur, Bagherhat, Lakshmipur, Barisal, Barguna, Narayanganj, Faridpur, Bhola, Mymensing districts are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday in line with the celebration in Saudi Arabia.

More than a hundred families in Moulvibazar are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday in conformity with Saudi Arabia.

The main congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr was held in Ahmed Shabista House in the district circuit house area at 7:00 am.

Maulana Abdul Maufik Chowdhury, pir of Ujandi, led the Eid Jamat, our local correspondent reports.

In Dinajpur, some 44 eid jamaats were held in five upazilas of the district. The main congregation was held in Charubabu intersection party center in the district town at 9 am.

Residents of four villages in Noakahli district are also celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today in conformity with Saudi Arabia.

In Chandpur, residents of 40 villages are also celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today in line with the celebration in Saudi Arabia.

The main congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr was held on the Shadra Darbar Sharif Madrasa premises at 9 am.

Besides, residents of several villages including Sirajganj, Bagherhat, Lakshmipur, Barisal, Barguna, Narayanganj, Faridpur, Bhola, and Mymensing districts are also celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday in line with the celebration in Saudi Arabia.

ASH


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bike rider dies falling off bridge
Teenage boy drowns in Bhola pond
1 beaten to death, 2 injured in Bogura
Old man killed in Kurigram road accident
Old woman electrocuted in Sirajganj
Drug peddler held with hemp in Joypurhat
Akhaura port to remain shut for 3-day
Fire at spinning mills in Narayanganj, Narsingdhi


Latest News
Hasina greets Freedom Fighters on Eid
President offers Eid prayers at Bangabhaban
Celebrate Eid by maintaining health rules: President
Bike rider dies falling off bridge
Teenage boy drowns in Bhola pond
Eid-ul-Fitr today
EU shores up defence against Russia energy threats
Convicted Haji Salim leaves Dhaka
Kishoreganj district AL president Kamrul Ahsan passes away
Overcrowded capital empties out before Eid
Most Read News
Denmark says Russian plane breaches airspace
More evacuation efforts needed - Ukraine official
Explosions in Belgorod, no casualties: Governor
Barcelona see off Mallorca to retake second in La Liga
Hundreds of Muslims perform Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Makkah and Madinah
Russia not seeking to end Ukraine war by May 9: FM
Mariupol civilians evacuated from steelworks bunker
EU energy ministers hold crisis talks after Russian gas cuts
No COVID-19 death reported in 24 hours, 10 new cases
Iran's top commander warns U.S. away from Gulf
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft