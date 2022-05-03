Video
Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr Tuesday

Published : Monday, 2 May, 2022 at 2:14 PM  Count : 306
Observer Online Desk

Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr Tuesday



The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of Muslims, will be celebrated in the country on Tuesday.

Eid-ul-Fitr is an Arabic word meaning "festival of breaking of the fast" as it marks the end of the Muslim’s fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

 Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk during the holy Ramadan.
 
On the Eid day morning, Muslims gather at mosques and other congregation venues to perform Eid prayers and greet each other.

The festival is celebrated by visiting friends and relatives, hosting food parties and sharing sweets.
 
Children not only get new clothes and shoes, but also receive cash gifts called "Salami" from their elders, relatives and well-wishers.
 
The occasion is seen as a time of forgiveness and giving thanks to Allah for helping people complete their month-long spiritual fasting.

Many Muslims distribute cash and food to the less fortunate ones.

The main jamaat of the Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises in the capital at 8.30 am.

If the congregation cannot be held due to inclement weather or any other unavoidable reason, it will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here at 9 am.

Besides, another congregation for the holy Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be held at 8:30 am at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on the Eid day.

TF



