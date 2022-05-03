Video
UNDP, ICT Division sign deal to launch cybersecurity awareness campaign

Published : Monday, 2 May, 2022 at 12:38 PM  Count : 259
Observer Online Desk

UNDP, ICT Division sign deal to launch cybersecurity awareness campaign

UNDP, ICT Division sign deal to launch cybersecurity awareness campaign



The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the ICT Division of the government of Bangladesh have signed an agreement to launch a cyberecurity campaign for the youth and children in select LDCs.

Sudipto Mukerjee, Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh and Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on Sunday.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sudipto said the first-ever government cost-sharing agreement will further strengthen UNDP's partnership with the Bangladesh government.

"This partnership will prepare, aware, and activate the children and youth of the LDC countries to combat the future and ongoing challenges on the cyber security front," he said.

Bikarna Kumar said that under this partnership UNDP-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Award on Cyber Security Awareness would be announced to encourage and inspire the youth to combat cyber security challenges.

The ICT Division will provide US$ 5 million to implement the cyberecurity campaign for the youth and children in select LDC countries in 5 years.

Money will be raised from the "Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert" that will take place on May 6, 2022, at the Madison Square Garden in New York, where history was made in 1971.

The popular German Rock band Scorpions is set to perform at the same venue, just over 50 years after George Harrison organised a two-show Concert for Bangladesh.

Chirkutt, one of Bangladesh's most popular band is also expected to perform.

Senior officials from UNDP and ICT Division were present during the signing ceremony.

END/UNB/MK/F 1123


