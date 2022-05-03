More evacuation efforts needed - Ukraine official



Hundreds still remain in bunkers in the besieged Azovstal steelworks, Denys Shleha of Ukraine's National Guard said on Sunday.



He added that at least two more evacuation efforts would be needed to get everyone out.



The site has seen one of the most destructive sieges in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and local officials say many Ukrainian troops and civilians are holed-up in the plant, BBC reports.





ASH

