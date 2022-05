Explosions in Belgorod, no casualties: Governor

Two "strong explosions" took place in the early hours of Monday in Belgorod, a Russian city just north of Ukraine, said its governor.



"According to the operational headquarters, there is no damage or destruction. There were no casualties," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.



We'll bring you more information on this as we get it, reports BBC reports.



ASH