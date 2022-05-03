

Iran's top commander warns U.S. away from Gulf

A top Iranian commander said on Sunday that the United States has no place in the Gulf as regional countries can ensure their own security, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.



The remarks were made by Alireza Tangsiri, naval commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), who also warned that any country seeking to jeopardize Iran's interests in the Gulf will receive "a crushing and regretting response."



Iran has repeatedly conveyed its message of peace and friendship to its southern neighbors that the region is "capable of guaranteeing its security," said Tangsiri.



The IRGC Navy forces are constantly, actively and effectively present in the Strait of Hormuz and northern part of the Gulf and, in view of their full intelligence dominance, are monitoring all movements in the region, the Iranian commander noted, reports Xinhua.





