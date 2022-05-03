Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated in 40 Chandpur villages







Residents of 40 villages, including Hajiganj upazila, in Chandpur district are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday in line with the celebration in Saudi Arabia.

The main congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr was held on the Shadra Darbar Sharif Madrasa premises at 9 am.





On Sunday,Shadra and Shamserpur villagers in Hajiganj upazila of the district are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in line with the celebration in Afghanistan, Niger and Mali.







Devotees of these villages began fasting on the same date with the people of Saudi Arabia.





Late Maulana Ishaque introduced the practice of Eid celebration in Chandpur in line with the celebration in Saudi Arabia in 1931.