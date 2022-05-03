

Mariupol civilians evacuated from steelworks bunker

Dozens of civilians have been evacuated from Mariupol to both Russia-controlled and Ukraine-controlled territory after weeks under siege.



Some have left the Azovstal steelworks, the last hold-out of Ukrainian troops in the strategically significant city.



Russia said dozens of civilians have arrived in a village it controls.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a large group is also on its way to Zaporizhzhia, which Ukraine maintains control of, BBC reports.



"The first group of about 100 people is already heading to the controlled area," he tweeted. "Tomorrow [Monday} we'll meet them in Zaporizhzhia. Grateful to our team! Now they, together with UN, are working on the evacuation of other civilians from the plant."



The United Nations confirmed that a "safe passage operation" had begun to evacuate the citizens on Saturday, and that it was involved alongside the Red Cross.