

Russia resumes shelling of Azovstal, plant defender says

Russia is said to have resumed its assault on the Azovstal metal works in Mariupol following the successful evacuation of Ukrainian civilians from the vast industrial complex.



One of the plant's defenders, Ukrainian national guard commander Denys Shlega, says the shelling continued after the evacuation buses left.



“A ceasefire has been declared for the past two days during a civilian evacuation operation,” Shlega said on national television on Sunday night. “Two days passed quietly.



“As soon as the last civilian left the plant, shelling from all kinds of weapons began.”



Shlega estimates several hundred civilians were left inside, along with about 500 wounded soldiers.



Dozens of civilians are expected to arrive in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia today after managing to escape Azovstal, BBC reports.



ASH