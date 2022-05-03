Rain likely to dampen Eid celebrations







Bangladesh Metorological Department forecast rain in different areas across the country on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of Muslims.

"On Tuesday, the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, showers are likely to occur more or less everywhere across the country ," said Hafizur Rahman,a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department,reports UNB.In the next 24 hours rain or thundershowers with intense lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places, said BMD in a bulletin.BMD forecast says day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country during the time.The maximum temperature in the country was recorded at 36.6 °C at Mongla on Sunday.TF