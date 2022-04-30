Covid: Zero death, 30 new cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh on Friday reported zero Covid-19 death in the past 24 hours while it recorded 30 coronavirus positive cases during the same period.

"Bangladesh reported 0.63 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 4,754 samples were tested in the last 24 hours," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.

Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 23 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,127 people and infected 19,52,674, so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 18,95,146 after another 326 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.05 per cent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.49 per cent died, the DGHS statistics showed.