Jumatul Wida observed

Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, has been observed across the country with due religious solemnity and reverence.

Jumatul Wida has a special importance as it is a prelude to the departure of the holy month for the Muslims.

On this day, thousands of Muslim devotees usually attend the Juma prayers at different mosques, seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of Bangladesh and unity of the Muslim Ummah.

The biggest Jumatul Wida congregation was held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital.

Besides, Muslim devotees across the country joined Juma prayers in congregations at different mosques on the day. Khateebs and Ulema delivered sermons highlighting significance of the day.

Special arrangements were made to accommodate devotees at mosques. Khateebs and Ulemas delivered sermons, highlighting the significance of Jumatul Wida, Ramadan and other religious issues.









