Former Gazipur mayor laid to rest

Former Mayor of Gazipur City Corporation and Vice Chairman of BNP MA Mannan was buried at the family graveyard at in Salna-Joydebpur, Gazipur, next to the graves of his parents and wife on Friday.

MA Mannan died at the United Hospital in the capital on Thursday. MA Mannan, 72, had been suffering from kidney problems for a long time.

First namaz-e-janaza of MA Mannan was held at DOHS Mosque after Esha Baridhara on Thursday night. The body was kept in a freezing ambulance at his home in Dhaka at night after Janaza.

Three more janazas were held on Friday. The first was held in front of the BNP Naya Paltan Central Office, the second at the Gazipur Shaheed Barkat Stadium and the third at his village Shalna.

After the janaza at the BNP Central Office BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with the BNP leaders and activists paid their last respects to MA Mannan with flowers. Fakhrul Islam said, "MA Mannan was a leader of the masses. His whole political life was devoted to the welfare of the people. As a grassroots leader, he was elected in Union Parishad elections, Upazila elections, Parliamentary elections and Mayoral election."

Commenting on the huge vacuum created in Gazipur politics, Fakhrul said, "His departure crated a large vacuum in the politics. This gap is not going to be filled easily." BNP standing committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Nazrul Islam Khan, Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, Ahmed Azam Khan, Habib-un-Nabi-Khan Sohail, Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury and hundreds of other leaders and activists were present at the janaza.









