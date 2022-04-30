Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 12:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away      
Home Back Page

Former Gazipur mayor laid to rest

Published : Saturday, 30 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Staff Correspondent 

Former Mayor of Gazipur City Corporation and Vice Chairman of BNP MA Mannan was buried at the family graveyard at in Salna-Joydebpur, Gazipur, next to the graves of his parents and wife on Friday.  
MA Mannan died at the United Hospital in the capital on Thursday. MA Mannan, 72, had been suffering from kidney problems for a long time.
First namaz-e-janaza of MA Mannan was held at DOHS Mosque after Esha Baridhara on Thursday night. The body was kept in a freezing ambulance at his home in Dhaka at night after Janaza.
Three more janazas were held on Friday. The first was held in front of the BNP Naya Paltan Central Office, the second at the Gazipur Shaheed Barkat Stadium and the third at his village Shalna.
After the janaza at the BNP Central Office BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with the BNP leaders and activists paid their last respects to MA Mannan with flowers. Fakhrul Islam said, "MA Mannan was a leader of the masses. His whole political life was devoted to the welfare of the people. As a grassroots leader, he was elected in Union Parishad elections, Upazila elections, Parliamentary elections and Mayoral election."
Commenting on the huge vacuum created in Gazipur politics, Fakhrul said, "His departure crated a large vacuum in the politics. This gap is not going to be filled easily." BNP standing committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Nazrul Islam Khan, Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, Ahmed Azam Khan, Habib-un-Nabi-Khan Sohail, Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury and hundreds of other leaders and activists were present at the janaza.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid: Zero death, 30 new cases in 24hrs
Jumatul Wida observed
Barishal ferry terminal brim with Eid rush
Former Gazipur mayor laid to rest
3 killed in road, rail accidents in capital
At Gabtoli, an unusual picture before Eid: bus operators waiting for passengers
As Eid exodus picks up steam, 3 trains run late at Kamalapur
BRACU top among BD univs in ‘THE Impact Rankings’


Latest News
Global Covid cases near 513 million
Biden, Mexican president confer on migration, diplomacy
Over 50 killed in Kabul mosque explosion
Russia admits striking Kyiv during UN chief's visit
Hajj pilgrims must submit COVID-negative report before journey
President, PM, FM express shock at death of Muhith
Salah and Sam Kerr win English football writers' awards
Putin, Zelensky invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Nor'wester to hit parts of country today, with rain, thunder showers
Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away
Most Read News
Biden says Russia should stop 'idle' threats of nuclear war
Free the country from one-party rule: Fakhrul urges all parties
Klopp signs new Liverpool contract until 2026
12 women killed by landslide in Indonesia gold mine
Youth who dreamt of becoming a cricketer commits suicide in Chattogram
Kids’ vaccination campaign begins June: Minister
Passenger held with 273 iPhones at Dhaka airport
Global Covid cases top 512 million
Mobile operators launch unlimited data packages valid for one year
Musk sells $4B in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft