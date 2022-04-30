Video
Home Back Page

3 killed in road, rail accidents in capital

Published : Saturday, 30 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Staff Correspondent

At least three people were killed in separate road and rail accidents in Dhaka early Friday.
Two men were killed after a truck hit a motorcycle on the Khilgaon flyover.
The deceased were identified as Bdhan Bishwash, 42, a resident of Garakhola village under Fultola upazila of Khulna, and Entaruzzaman Milon, 43, of city's Khilbarirtek area.
Police said the accident occurred at about 3.30am when a truck rammed into the motorcycle carrying them, leaving the duo dead on the spot, Khilgaon Police Station Sub-Inspector Maruf Hosain Milon said.
However, the truck has been seized but its driver managed to flee. The bodies have been sent for autopsy, the SI added.
In another incident a motorcyclist was killed as a train hit him at a rail crossing in the city's Banani area last night. The deceased was identified as Md Feroz Ahmed Abir, 28, son of late Khairul Ahmed of Balubari area under Sadar police station of Rangpur district.
Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost's Inspector Bacchu Miah confirmed the news saying that the accident took place at around 10pm on Thursday while the victim was crossing the railway track in Banani, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to DMCH where the duty doctor declared him dead at around 11:45pm. Bacchu Miah further said the body of the deceased has been kept at DMCH morgue for autopsy.


