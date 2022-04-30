BRACU top among BD univs in ‘THE Impact Rankings’

BRAC University has stood 1st among Bangladeshi universities in Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings 2022.

According to THE Impact Rankings 2022, BRAC University's performance has been found quite significant in delivering the goals in the university's research on poverty and their support for poor students and citizens in the local community.

"Brac University is fully committed to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and we will continue to drive our initiatives in that direction," said Professor Vincent Chang, Vice-chancellor of Brac University.

THE University Impact Rankings 2022 report was released in London on 27 April 2022. The Times Higher Education University Impact Ranking-2022 was published in London, United Kingdom. In the ranking, 12 universities of the country have been included in the list of top 200 universities in the world for the implementation of SDG 4 (Ensuring Quality Education) and SDG 7 (Achieving Decent Job Opportunities and Economic Growth).

The impact rankings are done by measuring the social, economic and environmental impact, in alignment with UN SDGs. The SDGs were adopted by United Nations to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

A total of 12 government and private universities of the country have taken place in this list. They are BRAC University (BU), Daffodil International University (DIU), Dhaka University (DU), United International University (UIU), Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), International University of Business, Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), World University of Bangladesh (WUB), Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST), American International University (AIUB), Dhaka International University (DIU) and Independent University of Bangladesh (IUB).











