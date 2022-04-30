Ctg Abahani take on Sheikh Russel KC today

Chittagong Abahani Limited face Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in a thirteen round match of the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football scheduled to be held today (Saturday) at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

The match will kick off at 3.30 pm.

In the day's another matches of the thirteen round fixture, Abahani Limited, Dhaka take on Bangladesh Police Football Club at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet at 3.45 pm while Saif Sporting Club play against old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj at 3.30 pm.

The port city team Chittagong Abahani Limited currently stands at fourth position in the league table with 22 points from 12 matches while struggling Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra place at eight position in the table with 11 points playing the same number of matches.

While Dhaka Abahani Limited stands at third position in the league table with 25 points from 12 matches while Bangladesh Police Football Club have 16 points playing the same number of outings.

Saif Sporting Club place at fifth position in the league table with 18 points from 12 matches while Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society

stand at ninth position with 10 ten points from the same number of matches. -BSS











