Sheikh Jamal DC beat Muktijoddha SKC in BPL

Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club recorded their seventh victory in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football beating Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 2-1 goals on Friday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium (BFLMRS) in Munshiganj.

In the day's match, substitute Nigerian forward Musa Najere and Gambian forward Solomon King Kanform scored one goal each for Sheikh Jamal who led the first half by 1-0 goal. Foreign recruit defender Aboubacar Baki Camara scored the lone goal for Muktijoddha Sangsad KC.

Musa Najere opened an account scoring the first goal for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the 28th minute while after the breather Solomon King Kanform doubled the lead scoring the second goal for the winning side in the 66th minute of the match.

Camara pulled one back scoring a lone goal for Muktijoddha Sangsad KC in the 70th minute of the match.

With the day's feat, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club stand at second position in the league table with 27 points from 13 matches, five points behind of table topper Bashundhara Kings, while the freedom fighters, who are struggling to improve their position in the league table, remained at their previous credit of seven points playing the same number of matches.

Earlier, in the first phase, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club blanked Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 3-0 goals held at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

Meanwhile, three matches will be held today (Saturday) Abahani Limited, Dhaka take on Bangladesh Police Football Club at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet at 3.45 pm, Saif Sporting Club play against old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society at BFLMRS at 3.30 pm while Chittagong Abahani Limited meet Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla 3.30 pm. -BSS











