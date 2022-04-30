Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away      
Home Sports

Sheikh Jamal DC beat Muktijoddha SKC in BPL

Published : Saturday, 30 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club recorded their seventh victory in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football beating Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 2-1 goals on Friday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium (BFLMRS) in Munshiganj.
In the day's match, substitute Nigerian forward Musa Najere and Gambian forward Solomon King Kanform scored one goal each for Sheikh Jamal who led the first half by 1-0 goal. Foreign recruit defender Aboubacar Baki Camara scored the lone goal for Muktijoddha Sangsad KC.
Musa Najere opened an account scoring the first goal for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the 28th minute while after the breather Solomon King Kanform doubled the lead scoring the second goal for the winning side in the 66th minute of the match.
Camara pulled one back scoring a lone goal for Muktijoddha Sangsad KC in the 70th minute of the match.
With the day's feat, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club stand at second position in the league table with 27 points from 13 matches, five points behind of table topper Bashundhara Kings, while the freedom fighters, who are struggling to improve their position in the league table, remained at their previous credit of seven points playing the same number of matches.
Earlier, in the first phase, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club blanked Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 3-0 goals held at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.
Meanwhile, three matches will be held today (Saturday) Abahani Limited, Dhaka take on Bangladesh Police Football Club at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet at 3.45 pm, Saif Sporting Club play against old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society at BFLMRS at 3.30 pm while Chittagong Abahani Limited meet Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla 3.30 pm.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp signs new Liverpool contract until 2026
Leicester hold Roma as Feyenoord edge Marseille in Conference League semis
23.5 million tickets sought in latest World Cup sale: FIFA
Stokes can lead revival of 'talented' England, says cricket chief
Ronaldo salvages point for Man Utd against Chelsea
Ctg Abahani take on Sheikh Russel KC today
Sheikh Jamal DC beat Muktijoddha SKC in BPL
Bashundhara go goal feast in BPL


Latest News
Global Covid cases near 513 million
Biden, Mexican president confer on migration, diplomacy
Over 50 killed in Kabul mosque explosion
Russia admits striking Kyiv during UN chief's visit
Hajj pilgrims must submit COVID-negative report before journey
President, PM, FM express shock at death of Muhith
Salah and Sam Kerr win English football writers' awards
Putin, Zelensky invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Nor'wester to hit parts of country today, with rain, thunder showers
Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away
Most Read News
Biden says Russia should stop 'idle' threats of nuclear war
Free the country from one-party rule: Fakhrul urges all parties
Klopp signs new Liverpool contract until 2026
12 women killed by landslide in Indonesia gold mine
Youth who dreamt of becoming a cricketer commits suicide in Chattogram
Kids’ vaccination campaign begins June: Minister
Passenger held with 273 iPhones at Dhaka airport
Global Covid cases top 512 million
Mobile operators launch unlimited data packages valid for one year
Musk sells $4B in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft