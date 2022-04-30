Bashundhara go goal feast in BPL



Players of Bashundhara kings celebrating after scoring a goal in the Bangladesh Premier League football match against Uttar Baridhara Club at Bashundhara Sports Complex on Friday. photo: BK

In the day's match, Brazilian midfielder Miguel Figueira, midfielder Sohel Rana, Gambian forward Nuha Marong, striker Tawhidul Alam Sabuz and forward Suman Reza scored one goal each for Bashundhara while Khokon of Baridhara scored a suicidal goal in the match.

The winners led the first half by 3-0 goals.

Miguel Figueira opened an account scoring the first goal for Bashundhara in the 26 minute and Sohel Rana doubled the lead scoring the second goal for the defending champions in the 30th minute of the match.

Nuha Marong further widened the margin scoring the third goal for Bashundhara in the 38th minute of the match while after the breather Sabuz joined the party scoring the fourth goal for Bashundhara Kings in the 87th minute.

The fifth goal came in favor of Bashundhara as Baridhara's Khokon scored an own goal in the 90+3rd minute while forward Suman Reza completed the winners' tally scoring the sixth goal for Bashundhara in the 90+4th minute of the match.

Bashundhara Kings clearly dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Baridhara Club were totally off-colored as they failed to offer any real move during the proceeding.

With the day's win, table topper Bashundhara Kings extended their lead in the league table with 32 points from 13 matches while Baridhara remained at their previous credit of eight points playing the same number of matches.

Earlier, in the first leg, Bashundhara Kings edged past Baridhara by a solitary goal held at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium (BFLMRS) in Munshiganj. -BSS











Star-studded Bashundhara kings continued their winning run in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football as they dumped Uttar Baridhara Club by 6-0 goals in the one sided affairs held on Friday at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.In the day's match, Brazilian midfielder Miguel Figueira, midfielder Sohel Rana, Gambian forward Nuha Marong, striker Tawhidul Alam Sabuz and forward Suman Reza scored one goal each for Bashundhara while Khokon of Baridhara scored a suicidal goal in the match.The winners led the first half by 3-0 goals.Miguel Figueira opened an account scoring the first goal for Bashundhara in the 26 minute and Sohel Rana doubled the lead scoring the second goal for the defending champions in the 30th minute of the match.Nuha Marong further widened the margin scoring the third goal for Bashundhara in the 38th minute of the match while after the breather Sabuz joined the party scoring the fourth goal for Bashundhara Kings in the 87th minute.The fifth goal came in favor of Bashundhara as Baridhara's Khokon scored an own goal in the 90+3rd minute while forward Suman Reza completed the winners' tally scoring the sixth goal for Bashundhara in the 90+4th minute of the match.Bashundhara Kings clearly dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Baridhara Club were totally off-colored as they failed to offer any real move during the proceeding.With the day's win, table topper Bashundhara Kings extended their lead in the league table with 32 points from 13 matches while Baridhara remained at their previous credit of eight points playing the same number of matches.Earlier, in the first leg, Bashundhara Kings edged past Baridhara by a solitary goal held at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium (BFLMRS) in Munshiganj. -BSS