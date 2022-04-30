Video
Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 11:59 AM
Home Foreign News

Russia admits striking Kyiv during UN chief's visit

Published : Saturday, 30 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

KYIV, Apr 29: Russia confirmed Friday it carried out an air strike on Kyiv during a visit by the UN chief, the first such attack on the Ukrainian capital in nearly two weeks and one that killed a journalist.
Vera Gyrych, a producer for the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, died when a Russian missile slammed into the house where she lived in Kyiv, the media group said of the strike.
Russia's defence ministry said it had deployed "high-precision, long-range air-based weapons" that it added "have destroyed the production buildings of the Artyom missile and space enterprise in Kyiv".
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strikes, which immediately followed his talks with Guterres, were an attempt by Russia "to humiliate the UN and everything that the organisation represents".
Earlier that day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had toured Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv where Moscow is alleged to have committed war crimes. Russia denies killing civilians.
Germany slammed the "inhumane" attack that showed Russian President Vladimir Putin has "no respect whatsoever for international law".
In a residential part of Kyiv, AFP correspondents saw one building in flames and black smoke pouring into the air after the Russian strikes.
"I heard the sound of two rockets and two explosions. It was a sound similar to a flying plane, and then two explosions with an interval of three to four seconds," Oleksandr Stroganov, 34, told AFP.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said there had been "two hits in the Shevchenkovsky district", with one hitting "the lower floors of a residential building".
"It is a war zone, but it is shocking that it happened close to us," said Saviano Abreu, spokesman for the UN's humanitarian office who was travelling with Guterres, adding that the delegation was safe.
Guterres, who arrived in Kyiv after talks in Moscow with Putin, had called war "evil" after visiting Bucha and demanded the Kremlin cooperate with an International Criminal Court investigation into the accusations.
Ukrainian prosecutors said they have pinpointed more than 8,000 alleged war crime cases and have opened investigations into 10 Russian soldiers for suspected atrocities in Bucha, where dozens of bodies in civilian clothes were found following Moscow's retreat.
Those cases involve "killing civilians, bombing of civilian infrastructure, torture" and "sexual crimes" reported during Russia's occupation of various parts of Ukraine, prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova told a German broadcaster.
In Washington, President Joe Biden on Thursday urged US lawmakers to approve a huge $33 billion aid package and proposed new laws to allow using luxury assets stripped from Russian oligarchs to compensate Ukraine for damage inflicted since Moscow invaded on February 24.
"The cost of this fight is not cheap. But caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen," said Biden, whose announcement was hailed by Zelensky as an "important step".    -AFP


